Erik ten Hag provides injury update on 7 Manchester United stars ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided injury updates on as many as seven of his players ahead of the Red Devils' clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag's team will host Spurs in a Premier League encounter on Wednesday (October 19). They could be without multiple players for the crunch fixture at Old Trafford. This includes Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial.

In his press conference ahead of Manchester United's game against Tottenham, Ten Hag provided an update on all seven players. He spoke about Williams and Tuanzebe (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I see good progress from Brandon. He returned on the pitch, individual base. Axel is still working inside, he is not back on the pitch, I think it will be difficult for Axel to return before Christmas. Brandon maybe not be in the squad for the games but probably team training."

He stated that the trio of Maguire, Van de Beek and Wan-Bissaka are set to return to team training:

"Making good progress all and they will return to team training this week."

It looks unlikely that the trio will feature against Tottenham.

Lastly, Ten Hag stated that Eriksen could return to the fold on Wednesday. However, he had a less optimistic outlook on Martial's status:

"Anthony Martial is not available. He's back on the pitch but not in the team training. Christian Eriksen returned in the team training today and we have to see how that works out, how he will recover, if he has the energy tomorrow, so we have to wait for that."

How much of a role have these 7 players played for Manchester United this season?

Out of the seven aforementioned players, Christian Eriksen has had the biggest impact for Manchester United this season. The Dane won the club's Player of the Month award for September and has been a prominent feature in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up prior to suffering an illness.

United sorely felt Eriksen's absence in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United over the weekend and will hope to have him back against Tottenham.

Behind the midfielder, Anthony Martial has had a role to play whenever he has been fit. The Frenchman has scored three times and assisted twice in four matches across all competitions.

However, injuries to his hamstring, Achilles tendon and now back have stopped him from getting a consistent run of games.

Club captain Harry Maguire has started just thrice across competitions for Manchester United this season. He has missed their last five matches due to a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty.

The quartet of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are evidently on the peripheries at Old Trafford. Between them, they have zero starts and just 23 minutes on the pitch this season.

Tuanzebe and Williams haven't featured even once for Manchester United this term due to injuries.

