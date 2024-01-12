Erik ten Hag provides injury update ahead of Manchester United's PL clash against Tottenham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has several players returning from injuries for their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 14.

The Red Devils have had to deal with a number of injury issues since the start of the season. Key players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Luke Shaw have suffered injuries at different parts of the campaign.

However, they are all set to return when Manchester United host Tottenham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. In a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag gave an injury update, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't know. What do you expect? We have had a lot of injuries, so this week in training, the last couple of days, Licha Martinez training, Casemiro training, Luke Shaw training, so there are players returning, they are coming in for selection for Sunday.

"Antony, yeah. Eriksen was ill in the week, he will return. Antony will return. Amad will return. We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting XI and create a bench that is stronger."

Ten Hag, however, did stress that some players like Casemiro, Martinez, and Mount will take a long time to get back into match fitness.

Erik ten Hag on taking it one game at a time ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham

The Red Devils have had a poor 2023-24 season so far. They have been eliminated from the EFL Cup and the UEFA Champions League and sit eighth in the Premier League. They lost their last league game 2-1 at Nottingham Forest.

However, Manchester United bounced back to beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup third round in their last game on January 8.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Tottenham clash, Erik ten Hag highlighted the need to focus on one match at a time, saying:

"Sunday's most important and I don't look further than that, in the background I organise, prepare for the second half of the season and make the best programme for all the players.

"We have a group of players who make the last step into match fitness, if they need a different programme to the players with a tough programme in 2023, it will be a different approach in the coming weeks going up to the next FA Cup round."

After facing Tottenham, Manchester United will compete in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 28. They will face either Eastleigh or Newport County away.