Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Luke Shaw after Manchester United star went off in Luton Town win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an injury update on Luke Shaw, who was subbed off in their clash against Luton Town on Sunday, February 18.

Shaw started the Premier League game against Luton at Kenilworth Road but had to be subbed off just before halftime. He walked straight down the tunnel and was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

After the game, Ten Hag provided an update on the England international's injury, saying (via Metro):

"I can’t tell. We have to wait minimum until tomorrow to see what’s going on. Clear, when you come off, it doesn’t look great."

Shaw's Manchester United career has been plagued with injuries, including this season. The left-back was suffering from a hamstring injury earlier this campaign and has made just 15 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

Tyrell Malacia has also been out injured since the start of the season. Hence, Ten Hag will need to turn to the likes of Diogo Dalot or Lindelof as a makeshift left-back if Shaw's injury turns out to be serious.

Meanwhile, Manchester United held on to a 2-1 win against Luton Town on Sunday. They went 2-0 up within the first seven minutes due to a brace from Rasmus Hojlund before Carlton Morris scored for the hosts seven minutes later.

Erik ten Hag assesses Manchester United's performance against Luton Town

The Red Devils started brilliantly against Luton Town on Sunday, going 2-0 up within seven minutes. However, the Hatters came back into the game with Morris' goal in the 14th minute.

Luton created plenty of chances in the first half but failed to capitalise on them. Manchester United also created some gilt edge opportunities in the game, including two 1v1s but failed to score. United had 21 attempts on goal, with nine on target, while Luton had 22 with four on target.

After the game, Erik ten Hag said that while he's pleased with the win and three points, his side could've been more clinical. He said (via manutd.com):

“At the end of the day it's about the points, but we could have made our life easier by scoring more goals. And after 10 minutes already, we could have gone up with four goals.

"We didn't do that and then we let them get back in the game by dropping too deep and [becoming] too passive. And we allow them chances. Not really chances, but shots and crosses and we concede the [goal for] 2-1 and the second half I think similar. But then even the chances were so big and so massive we should have scored [the goal for] 3-1. And as I say, then it's an easy ride.”

Manchester United remained sixth in the Premier League table but are now just five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They will next host Fulham on February 24.