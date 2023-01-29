Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Manchester United superstar after he is seen leaving on crutches 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Christian Eriksen's injury after their 3-1 win over Reading on January 28.

The Red Devils came out as comfortable winners at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth-round clash. However, they suffered a big blow as Eriksen had to be replaced in the 60th minute after being on the end of a tackle by Andy Carroll early in the second half.

The Denmark international was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the game. In his post-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked about Eriksen's injury and he replied (via manutd.com):

“It’s always difficult to say in this moment so short after the game has finished. But it’s an ankle [problem]. We have to see what is the diagnosis, so it costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know that and then I can say more.”

Eriksen, 30, has been a key player for Manchester United since joining the club on a free transfer last summer. He has registered two goals and nine assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a resounding victory over Reading. While the Championship side held on to go goalless into half-time, Casemiro scored a brace and Fred added another goal for Manchester United in the second half.

Amadou Salif Mbengue scored the solitary goal for a 10-men Reading, with Carroll being sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Manchester United remain the only English club in four competitions

Erik ten Hag's side have won 11 of their previous 13 games across competitions with their only loss coming against Arsenal on January 22. They have been in spectacular form and are the only English club to be competing in four competitions.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal. They have now reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United also won the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Nottingham Forest 3-0. They are expected to reach the final, where they will face the winner of the tie between Newcastle United and Southampton.

The Premier League giants are also set to face Barcelona in the playoffs for the UEFA Europa League. The first leg will be played on February 16 at Camp Nou with the second leg being played at Old Trafford on February 23.

