Erik ten Hag provides Lisandro Martinez fitness update ahead of Manchester United's clash with Brentford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has provided an update on centre-back Lisandro Martinez ahead of the Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday (March 30).

The Red Devils are coming off a rousing 4-3 extra time win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals, having trailed with three minutes remaining in regulation time.

Ten Hag's side have also won their last Premier League game, beating Everton 2-0 at home. But Martinez has been out of action since the 3-0 home win over West Ham United in February, missing seven games across competitions.

The 26-year-old has been beset by injuries this season, missing a whopping 29 games across competitions. However, Martinez could be back in the squad for the Brentford trip, with Ten Hag saying in his press conference (as per MEN):

"Yes, there is a chance (of him being back in squad). We have missed him every game because he brings a composure in the team, a calmness in the team.

"At the same time, (he has) a winning attitude, and he can express this very clearly. He can transfer that into the team, and that contributes a lot to our levels."

In 10 appearances this season, the Argentine has contributed an assist and helped keep two clean sheets.

What happened when Manchester United met Brentford earlier this season?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United had a thrilling come-from-behind win when they hosted Brentford earlier this season.

In their October clash at Old Trafford, the Bees took the lead through Mathias Jensen in the 26th minute. Ten Hag's side were hurtling towards another home defeat when they turned things around in a dramatic few minutes in stoppage time.

Scott McTominay hauled the Red Devils back into the game three minutes into the extra period. The Scotsman then scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the game as United claimed a memorable last-gasp win, converting Harry Maguire's flick-on through a crowded defence.

Earlier, United saw an own goal by Brentford get disallowed as they sought an equaliser, but they eventually had the last laugh.