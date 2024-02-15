Erik ten Hag provides Luke Shaw fitness update ahead of Manchester United's clash against Luton Town

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on injured left-back Luke Shaw.

Shaw, 28, has been beset by injuries this season. He has contributed an assist in 14 games across competitions, having missed 16 games already. After returning from a month-long layoff last month, the Englishman was subbed off in the second half of the 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Sunday (February 11).

However, ahead of the league clash at Luton Town on Sunday (February 18), Ten Hag said that Shaw, taken out for precautionary reasons at Villa, could feature at the weekend.

“Yes, so he is doubtful for the weekend, but we are positive he can make it," said the Dutchman (as per the club's website).

"So, he fell out (of the game), it was a precaution (to substitute him), and I think it was the right decision, especially when you, afterwards, win the game. But we are working to Sunday.”

The Red Devils have won four times across competitions - thrice in the league - since Shaw returned in the 4-2 FA Cup fourth round win at Newport County on January 28.

Ten Hag's side are unbeaten in six games across competitions in 2024 - winning five. They are up to sixth in the league, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (41) in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot, with 14 games to go.

Manchester United boss shares injury update ahead of Luton clash

Etik ten Hag

Manchester United have a few injury worries ahead of their league trip to Luton at the weekend.

While Shaw could feature in the game, three other players - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia - won't. In his aforementioned press conference, Ten Hag said about the trio:

“First, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in the training last week. Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will take some more weeks.”

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home against Luton in November and will look to complete the double this weekend.