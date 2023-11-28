Erik ten Hag provides positive injury update on 2 Manchester United stars ahead of crunch Galatasaray clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided positive injury updates on Rasmus Hojlund and Antony ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Hojlund, who joined the Red Devils in a potential £72 million move from Atalanta in the summer, injured his hamstring during his team's 1-0 league triumph over Luton Town. The 20-year-old striker missed the 3-0 league victory at Everton this Sunday (November 26) as a result.

Antony, on the other hand, was ruled out for Manchester United's visit to Goodison Park with a minor knock. The 23-year-old winger, who arrived from Ajax for around £86 million in the summer of 2022, was replaced by youth product Joe Hugill in his team's matchday squad.

During a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked to offer an injury update on the two aforesaid players ahead of United's trip to Galatasaray this Wednesday (November 29). He replied (h/t Mirror):

"They are in the squad."

While Hojlund has netted five goals in 15 games for the Red Devils this campaign, Antony is yet to open his account in 12 total appearances.

Ten Hag's side, meanwhile, are fourth in the Champions League Group A with just three points from four matches, nine points off top place.

Rio Ferdinand asserts teenager is ahead of summer arrival in Manchester United squad

Speaking on his podcast, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand lavished praise on Kobbie Mainoo after the midfielder impressed in his first league start at Everton this weekend. He said (h/t Football365):

"I don't know how they gave the Man of the Match [award] elsewhere. 18 years old, especially centre-midfield, very rarely do you see a composed performance like that. Away from home, it's crash, bang, wallop at Everton under the circumstances they went there."

Lauding the Manchester United teenager's calmness, Ferdinand said:

"I thought about it the other day, 18-year-olds coming into the first team in the Premier League who gave performances like that... [Cesc] Fabregas? I'm not saying he is as good as him, there have been more explosive but [his] composure. This was a crazy performance."

When asked if the 18-year-old should now start ahead of Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat, the six-time Premier League winner replied:

"At the moment, yes. He does the fundamentals well. But, it's one game, let’s not go too overboard, we need to see this consistently."

Mainoo, who has represented United in 61 age-group games so far, completed 38 of his 46 attempted passes and two of his three dribbles against Everton. He also won a tackle and five overall duels.

Amrabat, meanwhile, has struggled to shine at Manchester United this season. He has made 11 appearances for them so far, starting seven.