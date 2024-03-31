Erik ten Hag provides update on Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United star was substituted early in Brentford draw

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has allayed injury concerns after Alejandro Garnacho was substituted at the hour mark in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brentford on Saturday (March 30).

Garnacho, 19, has been a key player for the Red Devils this season. In a breakout campaign, he has contributed seven goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions, starting 30 times.

However, the teenager was in action earlier this week for Argentina in their 3-1 friendly win over Costa Rica in Los Angeles, where he played 71 minutes. Three days earlier, 'Garna' played 45 minutes in the Albiceleste's 3-0 friendly win over El Salvador in Philadelphia.

Two days after the Costa Rica game, Garnacho reported back to United training centre at Carrington on Thursday (March 28). He played for nearly an hour at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday before he was taken off.

Ten Hag, though, assured that the substitution was only precautionary after a 'heavy' trip (as per MEN):

"He is okay. Of course, he had a heavy trip, but he is okay."

Coming to the game, United opened the scoring through the returning Mason Mount in stoppage time. A win wasn't to be, though, as Brentford struck through Kristoffer Ajer three minutes later to force a share of the spoils.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are in the midst of an inconsistent campaign. Having suffered a whopping 16 defeats across competitions - including 11 in the league, where they are sixth, 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

The Red Devils have already bowed out of Europe after finishing a dismal fourth in a UEFA Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Having also lost early in their EFL Cup title defence, the Red Devils fared better in the FA Cup, where they play Championship side Coventry City in the semifinals next month.

However, before that, Ten Hag's side travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday (April 4) as they seek to stay in the European places.