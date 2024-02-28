Erik ten Hag provides worrying injury update on 3 Manchester United stars ahead of Nottingham Forest FA Cup clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Harry Maguire will miss the FA Cup last-16 clash at Nottingham Forest, insisting that Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane are doubtful.

Maguire, who was reportedly on the verge of leaving last summer, has emerged as a regular starter for his club in the last few months. The 30-year-old has helped the Red Devils keep six clean sheets in 23 outings across all competitions this season, scoring twice as well.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has missed just two of his team's 36 overall matches so far this campaign. He has contributed seven goals and as many assists, while Varane has helped Manchester United register nine clean sheets in 24 appearances in the ongoing 2023-24 term.

Ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup fifth round clash at the City Ground, Ten Hag was asked to share an update on the availability of his players. He said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"We have some question marks in our squad. Harry Maguire will not be available. Bruno is doubtful. Also Rapha Varane is doubtful. We have to watch and see what we will have and then pick a team, with the aim of course [of winning]."

Should the aforesaid trio miss Wednesday's cup clash against Nottingham Forest, Manchester United would have 10 stars out injured. They are currently without the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Pundit predicts Manchester United triumph in FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton stated that Manchester United will beat Nottingham Forest on penalties after a scoreline of 1-1 in their FA Cup clash. He wrote:

"Nottingham Forest beat United [2-1] at the City Ground at the end of December, and they have got a goal or two in them although their league form since then has not been great. In contrast, United offered little [in 2-1 defeat] against Fulham without the injured Rasmus Hojlund. This tie feels like it going to be close, and it could go the distance, but I think United will find a way to edge it."

The Red Devils, who have lost 15 of their 36 overall outings this season, have won six games, drawn once, and lost just once since the turn of the year. Forest, on the other hand, have recorded three wins and four losses in their last 10 outings in the same period of time.

Manchester United, who are sixth with 44 points from 26 Premier League matches, relish an upper hand over Forest. They have registered 11 victories and one loss in their last 12 games against the Tricky Trees.