Erik ten Hag pushing Manchester United to sign £50 million rated star in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco in the January transfer window amid the ongoing left-back crisis at Old Trafford.

As per Team Talk, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag wants to bring in Dimarco along with other targets in the upcoming transfer window. The aforementioned report claims that the Manchester outfit's scouts have already watched the Italy international perform on numerous occasions.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been out of action for the club after suffering injuries of their own. While Shaw has managed two Premier League appearances so far this campaign, Malacia is yet to step on the pitch for Manchester United.

Amid these concerns, ten Hag decided to bring in Sergio Reguilon on a season-long from Tottenham Hotspur. However, since joining in the summer, the Spain international has had his fair share of fitness issues. He missed the last two matches in the English top-tier due to a hamstring problem and is still considered a doubt for his side's game against Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21).

In light of these issues, the Red Devils are looking to move for the 25-year-old Italian who has started all but one of his side's Serie A fixtures this year. In the process, he has bagged a goal and three assists.

For Dimarco, a permanent move to Old Trafford may seem unreasonable, given the possibility of long-term competition from both Shaw and Malacia. Regardless, it will be interesting to see if Manchester United pay the reported asking price of £50 million for the defender's services.

Manchester United receive injury boost before weekend's Sheffield United clash- Reports

Manchester United defender Sergio Reguilon was reportedly involved in training yesterday (October 19) as the Red Devils prepare to face Sheffield United on Saturday night (October 21).

The 26-year-old left-back suffered a hamstring injury during the 1-0 win against Burnley on September 24. He has since failed to appear for Erik ten Hag's side in the English top-tier.

However, Reguilon's presence in training will be a huge boost for the 10th-place Red Devils, who've registered just 12 points from eight matches. The Manchester side will be glad to see a natural left-back occupy the role after Victor Lindelof filled in for the 2-1 win against Brentford (October 7).