Erik ten Hag reacts as Manchester United fans ask him whether Kylian Mbappe will join Red Devils this summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently reacted to one fan asking whether Kylian Mbappe will join the Red Devils. Football Insider recently reported that the Red Devils will pursue the French superstar's signature if the club's Qatari takeover materializes.

Ten Hag was recently asked by a fan whether the FIFA World Cup winner will don the Red jersey anytime soon. The Dutch manager didn't provide any actual response as he giggled from his car.

Mbappe has been in spectacular form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season. He has scored 27 goals and has provided six assists in 28 matches this campaign.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have shown massive improvements under Ten Hag. The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table with 49 points on the board from 23 games.

They are set to play Newcastle United next in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26. A win would mark the team's first trophy under Ten Hag's tutelage.

Manchester United star compared to Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is one of the most in-form players in the world at this point in time. He has scored 24 goals this campaign.

Darren Ambrose recently claimed that Rashford is currently one of the best players in the world at the moment along with Kylian Mbappe. He said (via talkSPORT):

“He’s the best player in the Premier League as we speak, probably by a distance, On current form he’s unstoppable, he’s unplayable. Whatever superlative you want to use about Marcus Rashford, he’s sensational at the minute. That goal record since the World Cup is just frightening. In terms of best player in the world he’s in the conversation, he’s in with a shout."

He added:

“Mbappe is of course the best player in the world, he’s phenomenal, but just to be in the conversation after the year he had last year, to come back as strongly as he did… Erik ten Hag deserves a lot of praise for that as well. Some of the players just need the right coach, they [Man United] seem to have the right coach.”

Rashford is expected to play a crucial role in United's game against Newcastle and also for the remainder of the season.

