"Erik Ten Hag really wanted him" - Former coach names three strikers Manchester United wanted to sign before Rasmus Hojlund

Former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has claimed that Erik ten Hag wanted to sign one of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani as his striker in 2023. He stated that the manager's call was overruled by the club, who instead pushed for Rasmus Hojlund.

Ad

Speaking to LadBrokes at the launch of Gaffer Of All Accas, McCarthy stated that Kane was Ten Hag's first choice, but the club did not want to spend £100 million on him. He noted that the manager's choices were ideal for the club as they were ready for the first team, unlike Hojlund, who still needed time to become the club's #1. He said (via Metro):

"In the summer of 2023, Harry Kane was our No.1 target. Kane was the prime target, but obviously, the price tag was an issue. Because he would have been leaving Spurs for United, a few extra million pounds were added on to the price tag. But for £100 million, if you look at it now, you’d say that it would have been well worth it because he’s gone to Bayern and he’s still producing, he’s still scoring. So you think we should have just bitten the bullet and got Harry Kane and then also tried to invest in Rasmus Hojlund. That would have been the best thing for Rasmus if he had if he had someone like Harry Kane involved.

Ad

Trending

"So, yeah, Harry Kane was Erik’s No. 1 target. Erik really wanted him. Kolo Muani was also very high on that list. Victor Osimhen was also on that list. But I felt that if you’re going to want to spend that kind of money – £100million plus – then you want a complete package. Harry Kane, for me, was the complete package. But unfortunately, the club didn’t see it that way. They looked at it as Rasmus Hojlund, in the long run, would be a more prized asset than investing in both Rasmus and Harry Kane. So we stopped pursuing Kane, and we ended up getting just Rasmus."

Ad

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 23 goals since joining Manchester United in 75 matches for the club across competitions. He has also been linked with a move away from the club recently after failing to impress under Ruben Amorim.

Former Manchester United star hits out at Rasmus Hojlund

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker criticized Rasmus Hojliund earlier this month, claiming the striker was not good enough for the club. He stated that the Danish star looked scared to touch the ball and told Instant Casino (via Metro):

Ad

"I think it’s the worst it’s ever been – he just looks afraid to make mistakes and isn’t playing with any belief in his own ability. He looks scared to touch the ball now because he’s worried about which way it’s going to go, and he’s not thinking about which way his passes are going before he gets it."

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Victor Osinhem in the summer. Reports suggest the Nigerian has agreed terms to join the Red Devils but has interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback