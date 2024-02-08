Erik ten Hag responds when asked if Manchester United is set to give new deals for 2 out-of-contract stars

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said that the club is yet to decide whether to offer new deals to two of their veteran stars. The Red Devils have several players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, including Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

The Red Devils have had to deal with several contract situations in recent months, including handing extensions to Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Hannibal Mejbri have also had their contracts extended by the club this season.

Despite the number of extensions handed out, some players remain in limbo over their future at the club, and Erik ten Hag has not provided any clarity. The manager revealed in a press conference that the club has not reached a decision on experienced defenders Varane and Evans.

“We haven’t made the decision yet."

France international Raphael Varane has fallen out of favour for large periods this season and is in the final six months of his contract with the club. The former Real Madrid man has a clause written into his contract allowing the club to trigger a one-year extension, but no such action has been taken.

Former Leicester City man Jonny Evans was signed as an emergency option for the club last summer and played more than even he could have expected. The 35-year-old was signed to a one-year deal, and Manchester United have not offered an extension.

Varane has appeared 21 times for Manchester United this season while Evans has played 19 times.

Lisandro Martinez set for spell on sidelines for Manchester United

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez is set for a second spell on the sidelines this season after picking up an injury against West Ham. The Manchester United man sprained his Medial Collateral Ligament and will be out for around eight weeks.

In his press conference, Ten Hag revealed that he expects the defender to return to action before the end of the season. He also spoke about the need to find a replacement to provide cover within the squad for the injured defender.

“We think he will still be back by the end of the season. There are games to play so, as a squad, we have to replace him. We have very good players in that position who will play there and perform there.”

Martinez has played only eight Premier League matches this season due to injury. The Red Devils have players who can fill in for the 26-year-old in his absence and would easily turn to them.