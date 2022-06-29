Erik ten Hag revives Manchester United's interest in 25-year-old Premier League star - Reports

Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to revive Manchester United's interest in Youri Tielemans. The Red Devils were said to have earlier been interested in the Belgium international but cooled their interest to focus on Frenkie de Jong.

They have reportedly made a breakthrough in their quest to sign Frenkie de Jong and will turn their attention to other transfer targets.

A report by the Times suggests that a move for Tielemans is being considered. Ten Hag is said to be interested in the 25-year-old and might make a move for him before the summer ends.

Youri Tielemans joined Leicester City from AS Monaco in 2019 and has gone on to become a key player at the King Power Stadium. His box-to-box abilities, long-range shooting and passing make him a useful addition to any team and he is highly regarded in the Premier League.

He has scored 24 goals and provided 24 assists from 157 matches in all competitions for Leicester and is also an established regular for Belgium.

The former Anderlecht man has just one year left on his contract with the Foxes and has reportedly refused to sign an extension. He is said to be keen on a move to a bigger club and has ambitions of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal and Tottenham were also reportedly interested in Tielemans but have seemingly settled on other options in midfield. This could make Manchester United's quest to sign him more straightforward if they make a serious offer.

Manchester United's interest in Tielemans signifies their intent to augment their depleted midfield

Tielemans has one year left on his Leicester City contract

Frenkie de Jong is the Red Devils' primary transfer target and they have reportedly made headway in his signing. Barcelona have reportedly agreed to a deal for their midfielder and will receive an initial down payment of £55 million.

Ten Hag has turned his attention to other targets and has reportedly agreed a deal to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

However, midfield reinforcements will be of utmost priority for the Old Trafford outfit.

They lost the services of several first-team midfielders this summer, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all leaving the club for free.

United's interest in signing De Jong and Tielemans is indicative of their need to augment their midfield.

