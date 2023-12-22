Erik ten Hag rules out 5 Manchester United stars for PL fixture against West Ham

Manchester United will be without five key players for their Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 23.

The Red Devils come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield last week. West Ham, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 hammering against the Reds in the EFL Cup quarter-finals in their last game in midweek.

Erik ten Hag, however, has confirmed that Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for the clash on Saturday. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Mason Mount remain out and will return in January.

Ten Hag said in his pre-match press conference (via UtdPlug):

"They [Martinez and Casemiro] are not available before Christmas. Mid-January, we expect them back."

He added (via The United Stand):

"Mason Mount similar, into January. Maguire I expect early on and Lindelof is not available. He has done a surgery, so he will be out for a couple of weeks. He had a problem, he has to do the surgery."

Bruno Fernandes, however, will be back after missing the Liverpool clash due to suspension. Anthony Martial, who has missed the last two games due to illness, remains a doubt for Saturday's game.

A win over West Ham could see Manchester United (7th) move to sixth place in the standings while a defeat could see them drop to ninth, below the Hammers.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Rasmus Hojlund's goal drought in PL

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of £72 million in the summer. The Danish striker scored five goals in six UEFA Champions League appearances where Manchester United were eliminated as they finished bottom of their group.

However, Hojlund has yet to open his goal account in the Premier League after 13 games, having started 10 of these games. The Dane, like other United forwards, has struggled massively this season.

Ahead of their clash against West Ham, Erik ten Hag gave his thoughts on Hojlund's goal drought, saying (via The United Stand):

"We are open. He is open. His mentality is great. He is a very good performer with stress; he deals with that. But it is not all about Rasmus; it is about Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay."

Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Anthony Martial have scored just four league goals between them for Manchester United this season.

