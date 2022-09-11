Erik ten Hag sets stunning target for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United this season - Reports

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has reportedly set a 20-goal target for forward Marcus Rashford in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Rashford, 24, has helped the Red Devils recover from their torrid start to the new Premier League campaign with his electric performances. With two goals and an assist against Arsenal on September 4, he guided his club to a fourth win on the trot.

Bouncing back from his disappointing 2021-22 campaign, Rashford has found a new lease of life under Ten Hag. He has been utilized as the main striker in a 4-2-3-1 system in Manchester United's last four Premier League matches, ahead of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag has promised to help Rashford secure a trip to Qatar with England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad later this year. The Sun's source shed more light on their relationship and claimed:

"The manager wants Marcus to be United's number one striker and lead the line up front. He believes Marcus has the ability to become one of the world's best and wants him to express himself in matches."

The source continued:

"He is always telling him to use his pace and skills when he gets a chance. He told Marcus he will easily score 20 this season. They have a great relationship and Marcus is really happy."

Rashford, who netted just five goals last season, has already contributed three goals and two assists in six matches this term.

Manchester United will next travel to FC Sheriff for their second UEFA Europa League Group E fixture on Thursday (September 15).

The club were scheduled to lock horns against Crystal Palace on Sunday (September 11) but the Premier League contest has been postponed in mourning of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Manchester United players prefer Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself warming the bench for Manchester United following a pre-season of uncertainty. Earlier this summer, the 37-year-old failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford to pursue UEFA Champions League action at another club.

Speaking about Ronaldo, the aforementioned source added:

"As long as Ronaldo starts on the bench, the players have the confidence to express themselves. With Ronaldo on the pitch, the team feel pressured."

The source added:

"All the players loved it when Ronaldo came back but they're frustrated he missed the pre-season. Ronaldo's not up to speed and relies on instinct but that doesn't work in Ten Hag's system."

Ronaldo is yet to open his account in six appearances this season.

