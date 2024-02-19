Erik ten Hag slams referee for Manchester United star's booking in Luton Town win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has questioned referee David Coote's decision to book midfielder Casemiro in the first half of their 2-1 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Talking to the media after the game, Ten Hag claimed Casemiro didn't deserve to be shown a yellow card for his foul on Amari'i Bell.

The Red Devils boss said (via The People's Person):

“I don’t think it’s a booking, the first one. Again, with Casemiro, it’s very harsh to concede the first booking and I don’t understand why. And then of course, in the second, that was a booking."

He continued:

“Very clear, but I think also the referee knows what’s going on with the first one. And I think the refereeing in general, it can’t be all the time Casemiro, by his first tackle, they book him.”

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the first seven minutes of the game to give Manchester United an early two-goal lead. But the visitors couldn't capitalize on the advantage, with Luton hitting back through Carlton Morris in the 14th minute.

While the home side dominated proceedings largely, United managed to hold on to their lead and complete a fourth consecutive league win.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains double change at half-time in win over Luton Town

Along with Casemiro, Harry Maguire was also booked in the first half of the Luton Town v Manchester United game. Ten Hag eventually decided to take them both off at half-time in favor of Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans, respectively.

Addressing the double change during the break, the Dutch tactician said:

“I saw the reaction from the referee and thought they could go off with the next one. With McTominay and Evans we have good replacements. Don’t take the risk. I thought it was the right decision.”

Manchester United remain sixth in the league with the win but moved closer to fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils now have 44 points after 25 games, compared to Spurs' 47 and fourth-placed Aston Villa's 49.