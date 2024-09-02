Erik ten Hag steps up interest in signing 27-year-old star after Manchester United suffer loss to Liverpool: Reports

Manchester United’s crushing 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1, has revitalized manager Erik ten Hag's interest in signing Frenkie de Jong, according to reports. The Red Devils' performance against their bitter rivals was extremely disappointing, particularly in midfield, where Casemiro's performance drew sharp criticism.

The Brazilian midfielder was hooked at half-time after his mistakes directly led to two Liverpool goals, raising alarm bells for manager Erik ten Hag.

According to El Nacional, in response to these concerns, Ten Hag has renewed his interest in signing Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, known for his press-resistance and eye for a pass, has been on Ten Hag’s radar for some time.

Manchester United reportedly attempted to secure De Jong’s transfer last summer, but the deal fell through due to an injury the player sustained. However, with the January transfer window approaching, Ten Hag is reportedly stepping up his efforts to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford.

Trending

De Jong is a highly regarded player at Barcelona, however, the club may be open to negotiations due to ongoing financial difficulties. El Nacional believe that Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, is aware of Manchester United’s renewed interest and is prepared to entertain offers, provided they meet the club’s valuation of the 27-year-old.

The Dutch midfielder's potential transfer could be pivotal in Manchester United’s quest to stabilize their midfield and improve their performances this season.

"We wouldn't win trophies otherwise" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag refutes reporter's claims of recurring errors

Following Manchester United’s humiliating loss to Liverpool, manager Erik ten Hag faced a flurry of scathing questions during the post-match press conference.

However, Ten Hag remained defiant in his responses, emphasizing his belief in the team’s potential for improvement.

"We are building a new team. We will build this new team. We had two players start for the first time this season. We will improve. By the end of the season, I am quite confident again. We will have a big chance to win another trophy."

When a reporter attempted to point out the recurring errors in United's performances, Ten Hag countered (via Goal.com):

"Are you sure? We wouldn't win trophies otherwise. After City, we won the most trophies in English football [since Ten Hag's arrival in 2022]. I am sorry for you."

Asked about how summer signing Manuel Ugarte might impact the team's future performances, Ten Hag added:

"It's not like I'm Harry Potter. That is what you have to acknowledge."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback