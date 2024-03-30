Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo missed the training on Thursday (March 28) due to illness ahead of their clash against Brentford on Saturday.

The Red Devils will face the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on March 30. While they have some players like Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still out of action due to injuries, Lisandro Martinez is expected to return to the matchday squad.

However, as per Metro, Manchester United were dealt a big blow when youngster Kobbie Mainoo missed their training on Thursday. The 18-year-old returned from the England camp and couldn't participate in training. He did return to Carrington on Friday but an update on his health is unclear.

Mainoo has been a standout performer for United in midfield this campaign, having made his senior debut last season. He has made 23 appearances for them so far, contributing two goals. His performances also earned him a call-up to the England squad for the recent friendlies.

Mainoo came off the bench in their 1-0 defeat against Brazil. He then started and won the Player of the Match award in their 2-2 draw against Belgium.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Kobbie Mainoo

The youngster's performance in England's draw against Belgium at Wembley earned huge plaudits from fans and pundits alike. Mainoo played 74 minutes and completed 41/46 passes, made one key pass, missed one big chance and won 5/11 duels. He won the Player of the Match award as well.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Brentford, United's manager was asked about Mainoo and he said (via manutd.com):

"I thought it was very good [Mainoo's performance for England] but we are not surprised. We have seen what he is capable of and that he can very quickly adapt to high levels. It looks very natural and we are very, very happy for him and of course, we are a little bit proud, I will say very proud.

He added:

"It is great for the Academy of Manchester United that they bring up a player and then so young they are going into a national team.

"That is a big compliment for the whole club and then definitely in the first place for himself, because he did it, but also for all the ones that work with him during his Academy time. It is very good. It is very good news for Manchester United."

Mainoo came through Manchester United's academy and made his senior debut in January 2023 in United's EFL Cup quarter-final win over Charlton Athletic.