Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United star to leave if he’s unwilling to fight for his place

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has sent Harry Maguire a brutal message ahead of the club's opening Premier League clash against Wolves on Monday (August 14).

The former Ajax manager stated that the ex-Manchester United skipper should move on if he is unwilling to fight for his place. Speaking about the central defender, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For Harry, he has to fight for his place. He has the ability to be a top-class center-back, he is the best for England so why shouldn't he be the best for us? But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to go with that fight then he has to go, he has to make the decision. But I am happy with him."

He added:

"We don’t have a squad with 11 players. Last year proved definitely we need all the players, so you need high-level players who are maybe not starting but that can change, so there is an internal competition and everyone has to fight for his place."

Indicating that the 30-year-old defender could displace either Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez, ten Hag believes Maguire must fight for his place. The player's £30 million transfer hangs in the balance as we wait for personal terms to be agreed.

Ex-Manchester United player believes Erik ten Hag should keep Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire (via Getty Images)

According to former Manchester United star Alan Smith, Erik ten Hag is making a mistake in letting Harry Maguire go this summer. Reports claim that the Red Devils have agreed to a £30 million offer from West Ham United for Maguire.

However, personal terms between the player and the Hammers are yet to be agreed (via Sky Sports). Stating that the club needs depth in the central defensive area, Smith said (via Goal):

"You look at other clubs, and to compete you need four class centre-backs or at least three. He’s probably got a bigger part to play than people think. If they want to win the league and be successful in Europe they will need strength in depth. It will be up to Maguire if he needs first-team football every week."

At the moment, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are ten Hag's first-choice pairing at center-back. Maguire and Victor Lindelof are options for the Dutch tactician should he require them.