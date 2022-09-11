"Erik ten Hag told me this" - Liverpool legend opens up about meeting Manchester United manager ahead of the season 

Former Liverpool winger Dirk Kuyt has revealed details about a conversation he had with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The duo crossed paths at Ibiza Airport in Spain earlier this summer, where the Red Devils' boss shared some advice with his fellow countryman.

Speaking to The Mirror about Liverpool's start to the season, Kuyt said (via Manchester Evening News):

"If Jurgen [Klopp] and I stick to our vision then the change will come. That is the most important thing to hold onto — I have learned from all the top managers I have spoken with. In the summer, Erik ten Hag told me this when we met at the airport in Ibiza when we were on our holidays."

Kuyt spent six seasons at Liverpool after completing a move from his boyhood club Feyenoord in 2006. The retired Netherlands international appeared in 285 matches across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, racking up 71 goals and 43 assists.

Liverpool have had a mediocre start to the 2022-23 season by their standards, winning only two of their opening six Premier League fixtures. The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League table. They also lost their UEFA Champions League opener 4-1 against Napoli.

Meanwhile, Manchester United find themselves fifth in the league standings. The Red Devils had a rocky start to the campaign, with manager Ten Hag struggling to find his footing in his debut season in charge. However, the Manchester outfit quickly bounced back with four consecutive victories in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's honest admission about Liverpool's defeat by Manchester United

Manager Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United on August 23.

The fixture resulted in a 2-1 loss for the Reds as Manchester United ran riot at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho found the back of the net in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford added his name to the scoresheet in the second half.

The Merseyside outfit did manage to score as Mohamed Salah bagged a goal in the 81st minute. However, the strike was in vain as the Reds failed to find an equalizer with the blow of the final whistle.

When asked whether there are issues within the squad that need to be addressed, Klopp said (per the club's official website):

"I realise now, I didn’t even see it, but I think it [the question] is about an argument on the pitch or whatever, shouting at each other and these kind of things. We don’t have any kind of issues; I have not any kind of issues in the team like this. That nobody is happy after you lose a game is completely normal, but this is not an explanation, not an excuse or whatever. It’s all fine there, in this department."

Liverpool will next face Ajax at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 12.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will take a trip to face Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

