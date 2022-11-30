Erik ten Hag unhappy with Jadon Sancho as problem with Manchester United winger revealed - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged young winger Jadon Sancho to show more commitment and step up his performances for the side, as per AS (via The Mirror).

The Dutch coach has reportedly told Sancho that he is unhappy with his form. Sancho featured in 10 of Ten Hag's first 11 Premier League games in charge of Manchester United. However, he has not played in United's last three games due to illness.

In the five games prior to the World Cup break, Jadon Sancho made just two substitute appearances. Meanwhile, teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho has made a sensational entry into the side and has staked a claim for a starting spot with his recent performances.

Manchester United need Jadon Sancho to step up following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club by mutual agreement and United are a bit short on options in the attacking department. As such, Ten Hag needs his players to up their game.

Jadon Sancho has struggled for consistency since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2021 on a deal worth €85 million from Borussia Dortmund. In 52 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils over the past season and a half, Sancho has scored just eight goals and provided four assists.

The 22-year-old has shown flashes of his quality but he has not been able to produce the goods on a consistent basis. His workrate and focus have come under question and is currently staring at the possibility of losing his status as a starter for United to Garnacho.

Sancho was recently left out of England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It ought to have acted as a wake-up call to the youngster, whose quality has never been in question. But his inability to affect games on a regular basis has become a cause for concern for the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho is reportedly in the Netherlands right now working with coaches recommended by Ten Hag in a bid to impress him. In 14 appearances across all competitions for United so far this season, Sancho has scored three goals and provided one assist.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Garnacho has two goals and two assists to his name in just eight appearances in all competitions. The Argentinian winger also picked up Manchester United's 'Player of the Month' award in November.

It goes without saying that if Jadon Sancho does not raise his level, he will fall down the pecking order at Manchester United.

