Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United players to improve in one key area following their 3-1 win over Fulham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has tasked his players with improving their overloads following a 3-1 comeback win over nine-man Fulham. The Red Devils advanced to the semifinals of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion on Sunday (March 19).

Ten Hag ordered his team about throughout the victory at Old Trafford. He looked particularly irritated during the first half amid a poor showing from his men. Fulham took a deserved lead through Aleksandr Mitrovic in the 50th minute.

However, the Cottagers were down to nine men after Willian handled Jadon Sancho's effort on goal. Mitrovic then lost his rag and was sent off for clashing with referee Chris Kavanagh. The Red Devils recovered and made the most of a two-man advantage to turn the quarterfinal on its head.

Bruno Fernandes slotted home a 75th-minute penalty and Marcel Sabitzer grabbed his first Manchester United goal two minutes later to turn the tie on its head. Fernandes then added a late third.

Ten Hag reacted to the win by explaining how his players need to improve when in possession and to use more overloads (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm happy and pleased with the performance but I see a lot of room for improvement on the ball. We have to show more composure on the ball, we have to recognise where the overload is, we have to use that overload to attract opponents and stay more on the ball."

The Dutch tactician continued by touching on previous defeats to Manchester City (6-3) and Liverpool (7-0):

"I think defensive transition, especially in the recovery, the big games, like Liverpool and City, we got beaten and really beaten. So we have to act and show more personality."

He concluded by expressing his satisfaction with the win but insisting there is room for improvement:

"So there's a lot to improve but I'm happy in the development we have made, yeah, clear."

Manchester United's victory sent them through to the FA Cup semifinals. They will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is tipped to return to Leicester City

Maguire could head back to the King Power.

Maguire was handed a rare start in the win over Fulham after Raphael Varane suffered a slight knock before the encounter. The Manchester United captain has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag. He has started 12 of 24 games across competitions.

There are question marks over Maguire's future as he continues to play back-up to Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Former West Ham United player Franck McAvennie has tipped the defender to return to former side Leicester. He told Football Insider:

“He might go back to Leicester. They could do with him and they will get him at half price as well. He was a star there, he really shone."

Maguire left the Foxes for Manchester United in 2019 for a world record £85 million fee for a defender. He has been constantly criticized due to the price tag and could be off in the summer. His contract expires in two years.

