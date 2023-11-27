Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Real Madrid and Chelsea transfer target - Reports

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign 16-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian, who is also on the radar of other European giants such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Barcelona.

According to a report by Fichajes, the Red Devils are keen to sign the teenager, who currently plays for Palmeiras.

Moreover, he also scored three goals and provided the same number of assists in five appearances in the FIFA U-17 World Cup before Selecao were eliminated by La Albiceleste in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Dutch manager would be looking at the Brazilian teenager as a long-term investment because Manchester United requires reliable wingers. United's recent additions to the wings, Antony and Jadon Sancho, have failed to leave an impact on Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils will also have to compete with the likes of La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Moreover, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are also the potential suitors of the young Brazilian talent.

Erik ten Hag hails Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes after he let Marcus Rashford take a penalty kick against Everton during their 3-0 win on Sunday.

Ten Hag hailed Fernandes for his captaincy and leadership qualities, saying that the Portuguese midfielder was confident that Rashford would score the penalty kick for the Red Devils.

While addressing Fernandes' actions, the Dutch manager said (via Sky Sports):

"You see also how great a captain Bruno is to sense that his team-mate needed that goal. Bruno will net definitely, but he has confidence in Rashy who is a very good penalty-taker."

"Take that ball and take your confidence. As a team, you need that leadership. You back each other, you cover each other and you give each other confidence because you need it to get a successful season."

Playing against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, Alejandro Garnacho gave the Red Devils an early lead by scoring a spectacular overhead kick in the third minute. United were awarded a penalty in the second half after Ashley Young fouled Anthony Martial.

The penalty kick was scored by Marcus Rashford as he slotted the ball into the top-left corner (56'). The victory (3-0) was sealed by Anthony Martial who scored in the 75th minute.