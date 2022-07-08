"Eriksen can provide that" - Kevin Campbell explains how much Danish midfielder can help Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes will benefit from the arrival of Christian Eriksen this summer.

The Danish international has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and will join on a free transfer, according to The Athletic.

Many fans have expressed their doubts over how Erik ten Hag will be able to deploy two midfielders of the same profile in a starting XI alongside each other.

However, Campbell believes that the Dutchman's new-look Manchester United will see both Fernandes and Eriksen feature together and that the latter's arrival will help the Portuguese.

He told Football Insider:

"I think he [Eriksen] could play alongside Bruno. Eriksen is such an intelligent footballer and such a good footballer he can play in multiple positions. He could play for any team in the league."

The former Gunner is of the opinion that the Dane will take the pressure off Fernandes when it comes to providing creativity in the final-third and creating chances.

In the 2020-21 season, the Portugal international's first full season in the English top-flight, he scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists.

In the 2021-22 campaign, his numbers fell as he could only manage 10 goals and six assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal.Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.

Campbell said:

"Fernandes is a top player but he needs help. When it was all on his shoulders last season he did not hit the heights. It was not the same Fernandes. He needs more help. Eriksen can provide that.”

Manchester United's incoming signing has surely come a long way after suffering a harrowing heart attack at the Euros last year. He joined Brentford in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign and helped them finish 13th by contributing one goal and four assists.

Campbell believes that the former Ajax manager's presence at Old Trafford will help Eriksen settle and play to his strengths.

"Of course, he has history with Ten Hag which I’m sure was a factor. Ten Hag helped him when he was making his recovery. He has trained at Ajax. There is obviously a connection there. This move is brilliant for both Eriksen and United in my opinion."

Eriksen proves former Reds defender wrong by signing for Manchester United

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian

Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer...

Ata legooooooooooo Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, GuardianAnother player rejects a move to Man United this summer...Ata legooooooooooo ❌ Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian😳Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer... Ata legooooooooooo 😂👋 https://t.co/mMqh50etEQ

The 30-year old midfielder's decision to sign for the Old Trafford outfit has led to former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique's embarrassment. The Spaniard put out a tweet last month mocking the Red Devils after he heard that Eriksen declined to join them.

However, a couple of days ago, The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that the former Tottenham man had agreed to join Manchester United on a three-year deal. Enrique will be very careful the next time he comments on a deal that has not been closed.

