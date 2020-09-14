Erling Haaland has more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi combined at 20 years of age!

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland has notched up an impressive return of 62 goals and 17 assists in the 107 professional games he's played in before turning 20.

That number only pales in comparison to the ridiculous goal return put up by none other than El Fenomeno.

Even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo don't match up to the prolific goalscoring exploits of Erling Haaland. In fact, according to an infographic created by Mundo Futbol, Lionel Messi scored 32 goals and assisted 8 times in 92 games before he turned 20 while Cristiano Ronaldo managed 20 goals and 24 assists in 123 games.

Ronaldo Nazario, on the other hand, has a superb record of 98 goals and 10 assists in just 104 games before he turned 20.

Erling Haaland's phenomenal first season at Dortmund

The Norwegian youngster, who only turned 20 in July 2020, has set the Bundesliga on fire ever since his move to Dortmund in the winter transfer window.

Haaland has scored 13 goals in 15 appearances in the league, taking his tally to a whopping 44 goals in 40 appearances over the course of the season.

Haaland also has an impressive 10 goals from just 8 Champions League appearances.

In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 37 goals in 46 appearances this past season while Lionel Messi has managed only 31.

Coincidentally, Norway coach Lars Lagerback compared Haaland's career so far at 20 with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi only recently.

"I've maybe been around too long but I have never seen a guy since maybe Messi or Ronaldo that developed at such a young age. That's very unique and he has all the abilities to become a really world-class player – if you look at the offensive third of the pitch and in the box, then he's already absolutely top class."

"He perhaps has a little bit more to do in linking play, but being so young, he's already at a really high level. With the qualities he already has and his focused personality – if he can stay free from injury, then he can be a really top-class player."

