Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba headline Barcelona's star-studded 5-man summer transfer shortlist: Reports

Barcelona are targeting as many as five top talents including Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

The Catalan giants have been on a complete overhaul under manager Xavi, who is transforming Barcelona back into a top competing European side.

This has seen the former Barca player go into the market for talents such as Pierre Emerick Aubemyang and Ferran Torres in January.

Fichajes reports that Xavi's plans don't stop there with the club set for a huge summer with five top talents on the club's wishlist.

Erling Haaland, 22, is perhaps the most sought after player in world football with his departure from Dortmund all but confirmed this summer.

The Norweigan is a goalscoring machine, having scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for the Bundesliga side since his move from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

Barca are one of many clubs tracking the striker, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid also interested.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is also in Barca's wishlist with the Frenchman's contract at Old Trafford up at the end of the season.

The midfielder is a World Cup winner and at 28-years-old has an abundance of experience to flourish in the Blaugrana team.

Matthijs de Ligt is another name touted with a move to Barca. The Dutch centre-back is finally beginning to live up to his potential at Juventus.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself as one of Europe's most highly regarded defenders at Ajax. He led them to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2018 prior to his move to Juve.

Who else are Barcelona targeting other than Pogba and Haaland?

Kessie could be set to move to the Nou Camp.

Although Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland sit high on Barca's wishlist, there are other key areas for Xavi to reinforce as well.

Barcelona have also been reported to be negotiating with Franck Kessie's representatives with the player, a free agent, at the end of the season.

Kessie, 25, has played a huge role in AC Milan's Serie A title push, contributing five goals in 20 appearances for the Rossoneri.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, 25, is also attracting interest from a list of clubs, including Barcelona.

Andreas Christensen wants to come to Barcelona, the player is one step away from signing for Barcelona.



The Danish international has been negotiated for a while, and he will sign a 4-year contract soon.

The Nou Camp outfit are putting plans in place with regard to the long-term future of their backline with Gerard Pique inching towards retirement.

Xavi is prepared to go into the market for some of Europe's biggest names and it is further proof that Barca are returning to their rightful place among the greats of European football.

After losing Lionel Messi to PSG last summer, the club looked like they were going to reach rock bottom but the turnaround that Xavi has achieved in such a short space of time is remarkable.

Signings such as Pogba and Haaland could see Barcelona touted as potential favorites for the UCL next season.

