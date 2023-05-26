Erling Haaland provides clear response when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot and Lionel Messi's left foot

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was recently asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot and Lionel Messi's left foot.

The Norwegian prefers to use the left as his stronger foot. Hence, he claimed that he would rather take Ronaldo's right foot. In a recent interview, the 22-year-old striker, who has taken the Premier League by storm this season, said:

"Since I have got quite an ok left foot, I will take Ronaldo's right foot."

Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot and Lionel Messi's left foot have been the two mythical weapons in world football over the last 15 years or more.

While Erling Haaland showed humility by saying that he has an 'Ok' left foot, the attacker has proven to be nightmarish for defenders in the English top flight this season. The Norwegian has scored 36 league goals this season, a Premier League record.

Overall, Haaland has scored 52 goals and has provided nine assists in 51 matches this season. Manchester City have already won the Premier League and are in the finals of the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola recently compared Erling Haaland to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Since his summer arrival at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland has been nothing short of phenomenal. When the Cityzens defeated Southampton by a score of 4-1 last month, Haaland scored a spectacular overhead kick.

Speaking to the media after the game, Guardiola compared Haaland's goalscoring pedigree to two of the greatest players of all time. The Spaniard said (via The Telegraph India):

“We have lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but he is on that level."

Haaland has certainly started his career on a bright note and is already among the best players in the world. He has the potential to stay at the top for the next decade.

However, to reach Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi's level, he needs to continue this form for the foreseeable future. The two superstars played at the peak of their powers for close to 15 years and accumulated astonishing achievements in the sport.

