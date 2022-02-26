Erling Haaland says he will join Real Madrid only if Karim Benzema leaves - Reports

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is reportedly set to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. However, he has reportedly said he will only join the Spanish club if Karim Benzema leaves.

The 21-year-old has been one of Europe's most sought-after players. His impressive record of 80 goals in 79 appearances for Borussia Dortmund has caught the attention of many top European sides.

He is eyeing some of football's top prizes, including the Ballon d'Or. He wants to win the UEFA Champions League with his next move seen as the final step on the journey to the pinnacle of football.

El Nacional reports that Haaland has informed his agent Mino Raiola that he will only join Madrid if their current talisman Benzema departs.

The Norwegian reportedly feels that playing alongside Benzema has its extreme benefits. But his place in the side will not be as influential and his leadership will be undermined with the Frenchman at the club.

He is therefore adamant that if Real Madrid "love him" the club will not continue with Benzema. He could also be hesitant from signing for Los Blancos if they sign his potential future Ballon d'Or rival Kylian Mbappe.

Where will Haaland end up if not Real Madrid?

Haaland and Mbappe could be doing battle in La Liga.

The transfer war for Haaland's signature is well underway with a host of teams notably interested.

Real Madrid's interest, as mentioned, weighs in on a number of key developments. Particularly, the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

There have been reports that Madrid could target both Mbappe and Haaland. However, El Nacional's claim that Haaland is unwilling to play alongside Mbappe will only further push doubt on the Dortmund striker joining Los Blancos.

Manchester City are constantly linked with the former Red Bull Salzburg striker. Manager Pep Guardiola is certainly on the lookout for a striker having seen Ferran Torres depart and losing out on Harry Kane last summer.

Their neighbors Manchester United also hold a long-standing interest in Haaalnd. The problem for the Red Devils is that they face the prospect of starting next season in the Europa League.

Current Europa League favorites and fierce Madrid rivals, Barcelona are also being touted with a move for Haaland.

If Mbappe joins Madrid, we could see the Dortmund striker move to the Nou Camp. He could reignite the rivalry which saw footballing greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi flourish.

There are certainly many suitors for Haaland in the event of his departure from Dortmund. Real Madrid will have work to do in persuading him to come to the Bernabau.

