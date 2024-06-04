Erling Haaland sends message to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham after Champions League final win

Erling Haaland hailed Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham after a triumphant UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on Saturday (June 1).

Bellingham grabbed an assist against his former club Dortmund in the final. He set up Vinicius Junior after Los Blancos capitalized on a defensive error from Dortmund.

Haaland and Bellingham were teammates at Dortmund. The Norwegian, who won the UCL with Manchester City last year, hailed Bellingham after this season's final. He wrote:

"What a player."

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland played 63 games together for Borussia Dortmund. They combined for seven goals as well. Haaland left the German club in 2022 for Manchester City.

Bellingham, meanwhile, completed a move to Real Madrid in the 2023 summer. He enjoyed a phenomenal first season in the Spanish capital. The Englishman scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 games across competitions this season. Bellingham scored four goals and provided five assists in 11 Champions League appearances.

Edin Terzic reveals the message he gave to Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham were Dortmund's two best players at one point. They left the club in consecutive summers. Both players won the league and Champions League in their first seasons at their respective new clubs.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic has now revealed the message he shared with both Bellingham and Haaland. He said (via GOAL):

"When he (Bellingham) left us, I said the same thing I said to Erling Haaland- that I was proud to be their manager. It is his first Champions League win and it is a proud moment for him. I know what Mark, Denise, and Jobe are doing to get this success in the family. Congratulations to Jude."

Bellingham will now join England's camp for Euro 2024. At his tender age (20), the midfielder has already become one of the biggest superstars in world football.