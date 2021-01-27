Borussia Dortmund star speaks on Martin Odegaard's move to Arsenal 

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has backed his international teammate Martin Odegaard to succeed at Arsenal.

The Real Madrid midfielder recently completed a loan move to North London and his international colleague shared his views on Odegaard's transfer to a 'big club'.

Speaking to Norwegian website VG, the 20-year-old said:

"It will be interesting. Arsenal is a big club in England. It's a different type of football, but I think he can fit in well with Mikel Arteta in the 10-role. He can enjoy himself there."

''He has to get in there and simply start playing matches. That's what he needs. We know how good Ødegaard can be. When he gains confidence with the ball, we know that the most incredible things can happen. So he just has to "go on" there," added Haaland.

Odegaard emerged as a highly-rated teenager at his boyhood club Strømsgodset and made his first-team debut at just 15 years of age. His exploits in Norway garnered the attention of many European clubs and Real Madrid ultimately signed him in January of 2015.

Over the last six years, Odegaard has failed to cement his place in the Real Madrid team, undergoing several loan spells at lower leagues before making a mark in the La Liga with Real Sociedad last season. A return to the Bernabeu saw him struggle for playing time, leading to his one-year loan transfer to Arsenal until January 2022.

Can Martin Odegaard's arrival help Arsenal end their season in a flourish?

Arsenal have flourished in recent weeks.

Arsenal have had a topsy-turvy season so far this season but a recent run of good results has seen the club climb up the league table. A major cause for concern earlier in the season was the team's inability to create goals, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in particular, struggling in front of goal.

However, the extended run of Emile Smith-Rowe in the first team has helped address some of these issues. Arsenal have netted 14 goals in their last six games, which is in contrast to three goals scored in the previous six fixtures.

Martin Odegaard has showcased his ability to create chances, but it is impossible to tell how he will adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League.

It also remains to be seen what his arrival will mean for the future of Smith-Rowe. However, if the Norway international can perform at the levels expected at Arsenal, it cannot be argued that the club can finish the season well.