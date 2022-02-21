Erling Haaland wants Real Madrid move but Barcelona could use 'hidden weapon' to sway transfer in their favor - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona could have a complicated situation at hand in their pursuit of signing Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Borussia Dortmund striker reportedly prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu but his agent Mino Raiola could work as a 'hidden weapon' for the Blaugrana, according to El Nacional.

Raiola is an agent to many big names in the footballing world, including Paul Pogba. The French midfielder was reportedly offered to Real Madrid by Raiola and the deal looked possible.

However, club president Florentino Perez reportedly snubbed the move. This has soured the relationship between the agent and Perez.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Javier Tebas: "Real Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland, as the other are half (financially) ruined." 🎙| Javier Tebas: "Real Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland, as the other are half (financially) ruined." #rmalive 🚨🎙| Javier Tebas: "Real Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland, as the other are half (financially) ruined." #rmalive

Meanwhile, Raiola is a friend of Barcelona president Joan Laporta. According to El Nacional, he already has three deals of players represented by him in place for the Catalan club for the summer.

The first of these is Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch central defender reportedly wants to leave the Bianconeri in the summer and Camp Nou could be his destination.

However, Barcelona might have to face competition from Chelsea as well.

Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui is the second player on the list. After Sergino Dest's underwhelming performances, the Blaugrana are in need of a good right-back.

They currently have 38-year-old Dani Alves filling that position. Mazraoui could be a good signing for the club if it goes through.

Pogba is the last and most doubtful player on the list. The Manchester United star's contract expires in the summer and it looks likely he is set for an exit from Old Trafford.

He is reportedly looking to return to Juventus and could also go to Paris Saint-Germain if they sign Zinedine Zidane as manager.

With all this in mind, it looks likely that Raiola will attempt to move Haaland towards Barcelona rather than Real Madrid.

Mino Raiola not the only factor for Haaland going to Barcelona instead of Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly very close to signing Kylian Mbappe. Some reports have claimed that a pre-agreement has already been made between the player and the club.

This could deter Haaland from going to Real Madrid. Haaland has never hidden his desire to become the best player in the world and win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

However, competing with Mbappe at the same club could require him to share the spotlight.

Meanwhile at Barcelona, he will be the leader of the attack. Haaland's move to the Catalan club could also create a rivalry with Mbappe for the future similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

