Erling Haaland will not join Real Madrid if Kylian Mbappe moves to Santiago Bernabeu; has planned talks with European giants - Reports

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is reportedly prepared for a lifetime of rivalry with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and has decided on his next move. The Norwegian striker has decided not to move to La Liga giants Real Madrid if Mbappe completes his move to the club.

PSG star Mbappe is expected to move to Real Madrid in 2024 after failing to extend his contract with the French club. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an amazing career so far, with the UEFA Champions League the last remaining major accolade for him to win.

Real Madrid are in search of a specialist number nine to replace Karim Benzema in their squad, and are reportedly considering Erling Haaland. According to Spanish publication El Nacional, the Manchester City ace will not move to the Santiago Bernabeu if Los Blancos go on to sign Mbappe.

Haaland is in his second season with Manchester City, and won the treble as well as the Premier League's golden boot in his debut season. The 22-year-old does not intend to remain long at the Etihad Stadium as he wants to build his legacy elsewhere.

Mbappe has been the most sought-after player by Real Madrid in recent years, with the club making multiple attempts to sign him. He will, without a doubt, be the face of the club if he eventually joins, and Haaland does not want to deal with that.

According to El Nacional, Haaland is prepared to negotiate a move to Barcelona, where he will be a rival to Mbappe and Real Madrid. The prolific striker will be more comfortable in Barcelona than playing in the shadow of the French forward.

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe two of the world's best players

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have traded blows in recent years. They have each won numerous titles and miss an important one in their respective cabinets.

This year, they are among the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or, with many players and fans considering them the likeliest to win it. They face a strong opponent, however, in Inter Miami star and seven-time winner Lionel Messi, and the winner will be announced this month.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are expected to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the next superstar rivals in global football and neither will want to be in the other's shadow. If they join Real Madrid and Barcelona, they will add quality to the El Clasico and Spanish football as a whole.