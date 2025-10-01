"Error in the approach was mine" - Inter Miami man takes full responsibility for Lionel Messi-led side's loss to Chicago

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano admitted responsiblity as Lionel Messi and Co. slumped to a 5-3 MLS home defeat to Chicago Fire on Tuesday (September 30).

Riding a four-game winning streak, winning three, the Herons fell two goals behind inside 31 minutes before Tomas Aviles pulled one back. Rominigue Kouame restored the visitors' two-goal lead four minutes later as Chicago led at the break.

Luis Suarez led the fightback from the Herons, netting twice inside 17 minutes to level proceedings with 16 minutes remaining. However, the Fire netted twice in the final 10 minutes to take all three points, with Mascherano remarking (as per ESPN):

"Clearly, the error in the approach was mine. I apologised (to the players) for not being able to help them in the first half, which had nothing to do with the (players), but with the idea that one of us had proposed, and that didn't work."

The Argentine added that he thought his team could dominate by bossing possession, but things didn't happen as expected despite the Herons seeing 65% of the ball.

"Obviously, it was a game where I'm clearly responsible for the approach and everything that happened to us. We planned one game, and it ended up being a completely different one. At halftime, we decided to make a change.

"It's a shame, as I told the players at halftime, not because of a player in particular, but because of the approach. We imagined a game where we could have possession, control of the game, and today I couldn't help them from that position. This defeat is solely my responsibility."

Messi played the entire 90 minutes but didn't make a goal contribution as Miami find themselves seven points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union, with a game in hand.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in the midst of a solid season with Inter Miami, whom he had joined two years ago on a free transfer after gracing European football for nearly two decades.

Playing his second full season with the Herons, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has 32 goals and 14 assists in 40 games across competitions. That includes 24 strikes and 11 assists in 25 outings in MLS.

Messi has also netted five times and provided an assist in six games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Mascherano's side lost 5-1 on aggregate to Vancouver in the semi-finals.

