Dani Alves recently took to Instagram to laud his Brazil teammate Raphinha's performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Barcelona attacker has often faced backlash from fans for his attacking contributions, or rather lack thereof, on the pitch. However, Alves believes Raphinha's industrious playing style is an asset for any team to have.

Here's what the former Barcelona full-back wrote on his Instagram:

"Do you know what fascinates me most about football? The game that no one sees, the details that go unnoticed in the eyes of emotion. The work that seems to be dirty, but is essential for a great team."

Alves further added:

"A team is always made up of diverse talents and capabilities... but a great team, a team is one whose components spare no efforts or sacrifices to make great things happen along the way. The price to pay is high, if you have the conditions and capacity, do not hesitate to pay. CAPACITY EXAMPLE."

Raphinha has played all four games for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting three of them. However, the former Leeds United winger is yet to score a goal or provide an assist during the tournament in Qatar.

He could have registered an assist to his name if Vinicius Jr. didn't squander a gilt-edged opportunity from close range against Switzerland.

However, Raphinha's performances cannot be measured only in terms of goals and assists. His work rate on the field is exemplary. The Barcelona attacker is also a threat from long-distance due to his shooting prowess.

Tite has relied on the player throughout the tournament. It is unlikely that Raphinha will be sacrificed for the upcoming quarter-final clash against Croatia.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said Brazil are the best team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Selecao are set to take on Croatia in their last-eight clash. Zlatko Dalic's lot is coming off a penalty shootout win against Japan in the Round of 16.

Ahead of the high-profile match, Dalic said he believes Brazil are the strongest team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said (via Daiji World):

"I believe Brazil are the best team at this World Cup, They play a very versatile brand of football. They are dangerous, and not just because of Neymar and Vinicius Junior. It's all of them. We can't afford to leave them too much space. We have to press them high and ensure they don't control the ball too much. We have to be fully concentrated because if they have time on the ball it will be difficult to stop them."

