Estudiantes de Mérida vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023

Estudiantes de Mérida and Fortaleza go head-to-head at the Estadio Metropolitano de Mérida in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

While the visitors boast a 100% record in the continental showpiece, the Venezuelan outfit have lost their four matches so far and will be looking to end this dire spell.

Estudiantes de Mérida failed to stop the roar as they suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Palestino in the Copa Libertadores last time out.

With that result, Alí Cañas’ side have now lost their four games in the continental competition, scoring just two goals and conceding a staggering 14.

Estudiantes are currently rooted to the bottom of Group H and head into Wednesday on a run of seven defeats in their last nine outings across all competitions.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, were held to a goalless draw by Bahia when the side met at the Arena Castelão in the Brasileiro Serie A last Saturday.

Prior to that, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side were on a three-match winning streak, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Fortaleza now turn their sights to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have picked up 12 points heading into the final two games and sit at the top of Group H.

Estudiantes de Mérida vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Fortaleza thrashing the Venezuelan side 6-1 in May’s reverse fixture.

Vojvoda’s men are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against America Mineiro on May 20.

Estudiantes de Mérida have lost all but one of their last five matches, with a 3-1 victory over Mineros de Guayana on May 14 being the exception.

Fortaleza have gone four consecutive games without a win away from home, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of May.

Estudiantes de Mérida vs Fortaleza Prediction

Estudiantes and Fortaleza have endured contrasting campaigns in Group H, with the Venezuelan outfit losing their four games so far. Fortaleza have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we are backing them to maintain their perfect record in the continental showpiece.

Prediction: Estudiantes de Mérida 1-3 Fortaleza

Estudiantes de Mérida vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza

Tip 2: First to score - Fortaleza (Estudiantes have conceded first in eight of their last 10 matches)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

