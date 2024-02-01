"ETH is a clown ffs", "Its curtains" - Manchester United fans react as 27-year-old star returns to XI to face Wolves in PL fixture

Manchester United fans on X are discontent after seeing Andre Onana return to the starting line-up for their Premier League away clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1.

Onana left the team following the 2-2 league home draw against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. The Cameroonian joined his national team for AFCON 2023.

The goalkeeper, however, made only one appearance for his country as Rigobert Song preferred Fabrice Ondoa for the remainder of the games. The Indomitable Lions have been knocked out of the tournament at the Round of 16 after a 2-0 loss to Nigeria.

Onana joined re-joined the Red Devils ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County on January 28. Altay Bayindir, though, started that game between the sticks, making his debut for the club. Onana, however, has regained his place in the starting XI for the Wolves showdown.

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw are the four defenders in United's starting XI against Wolves. Casemiro, young Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes constitute the three-man midfield. Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Marcus Rashford are the three attackers.

United fans, however, are divided upon Onana's inclusion in the team. One of them wrote on X:

"Onana again eth is clown ffs."

Another commented;

"Onana in goal? Yeah it’s curtains."

Manchester United enter the contest as the ninth-placed team in the Premier League table with 32 points from 21 matches. Meanwhile, Wolves are 11th with 29 points from 21 games.

It's a crucial game for both teams in the context of the league table. Fans, though, are doubtful about Onana's presence, and here are some of the reactions on X:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's words ahead of Wolves clash

Inconsistency has been a major issue for Manchester United during the Erik ten Hag era. They have struggled to continuously perform at a desired level under the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag has now addressed the issue, telling the media ahead of the Wolves game that the team need to learn how to get results in even on their worst day. He said (via The Peoples Person):

“We are quite confident and on our best days we can beat anyone. On our worst days, we go down to certain limits of what is not acceptable so we have to push our limits to high levels and on our worst days get our results in."

Manchester United's current Premier League form is far from encouraging as the Red Devils have won only one of their last five league games. They have lost two and have drawn the other two.