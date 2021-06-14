Euro 2020: Austria vs North Macedonia Match Recap

Austria kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign with a resounding 3-1 win over tournament debutants North Macedonia on Sunday.

While Austria aren't a European powerhouse by any means, they came into this contest as heavy favorites. They certainly looked the part early on when they went ahead in the 18th minute.

Marcel Sabitzer's deep cross from the left was sensationally volleyed home by Stefan Lainer to put the Austrians in front. The lead was shortlived, however, as an array of catastrophic errors allowed North Macedonia forward Goran Pandev to slot the ball into an empty net.

Gregoritsch, Arnautovic seal win for Austria in Euro 2020 opener

Following Pandev's goal, North Macedonia were able to see off the remainder of the first half. Austria emerged from the tunnel with renewed vigor and nearly went ahead in the 64th minute when substitute Michael Gregoritsch's header was expertly denied by Stole Dimitrievski in the North Macedonian goal.

Eventually, Austria did find their way through in the 78th, when captain David Alaba's cross set up Gregoritsch for an easy volley at the near post.

🇦🇹 Austria get their first ever EURO win in style with goals from Lainer, Gregoritsch & Arnautović 🔥



See the full match report 📰👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

The game was put to bed in the 89th minute when Marko Arnautovic pounced upon a defensive error before rounding the goalkeeper and coolly slotting the ball home.

Both teams will have to improve defensively if they are to make a meaningful run in this tournament. North Macedonia take on Ukraine next, while Austria face the Netherlands.

Led by example ✅ Assist ✅



🇦🇹 Austria captain David Alaba takes the plaudits after an impressive display in Bucharest 🥇@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/g7RsdFmYxz — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram