Euro 2020 awards: Player of the tournament, top scorer and young player of the tournament award announced

Euro 2020 came to an end on Sunday with Italy beating England on penalties to only win their second European Championship.

There were some thrilling games in the new format that gave fans plenty of memorable individual displays from some of the best players in Europe.

Individual awards have been announced following the final, so without further ado let’s have a look.

Euro 2020 top-scorer award – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to slow down despite being 36, and his five goals in just four games for Portugal have earned him the top-scorer award.

Although Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick finished with the same number of goals, Ronaldo picked up what award because he played fewer minutes at Euro 2020, and also had an assist.

Portugal failed to impress in this edition of Euro 2020, winning just one out of their four games. But Ronaldo was once again at his best and perhaps deserves the award for his performances.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Euro 2020 player of the tournament – Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian defense was solid at Euro 2020, and the reliable presence of Donnarumma made it just that much better.

Donnarumma made two saves in the penalty shootout against England on Sunday to power Italy to the title, and was the epitome of consistency in the knockout stages.

The Italians were tested by Austria and Belgium, and Donnarumma made some key saves that perhaps went under the radar. His save to deny Alvaro Morata against Spain in the semi-final was also crucial.

Donnarumma is the first goalkeeper in the history of the European championship to pick up the player of the tournament award.

Euro 2020 young player of the tournament – Pedri

Pedri’s performances at Euro 2020 belied his age. At just 18, the Spaniard was a key cog in Luis Enrique’s system, and barely put a foot wrong with his passing and tenacious displays.

Official: Pedri wins young player of the Euros pic.twitter.com/4pPzGOYdin — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) July 11, 2021

The Spanish coach said: "What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andres Iniesta did that; it's incredible, unique."

Spain impressed on their way to the semi-finals, and will hope Pedri can progress further and become a star in the future.

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava