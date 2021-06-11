Euro 2020: Belgium stars Dries Mertens and Jan Vertonghen pick their favorites for the tournament

Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Dries Mertens feel France and England will be the favorites to win Euro 2020.

Vertonghen and Mertens are expected to represent Belgium in Group B of Euro 2020. They will play an important role for the Red Devils, who are eyeing a deep run in the tournament.

Many feel Belgium aren’t as strong as they were in the 2018 World Cup, but with some established players, they could once again be the dark horses.

Runners-up in 2016, France will hope to go one better this summer and win Euro 2020 to add to their World Cup title in 2018.

Vertonghen has played down Belgium’s chances in Euro 2020, and feels France and England will be the favorites.

"I don't see us as the big favourites, but we are not far from it," Vertonghen told a news conference on Thursday. “The top favourites for me are France and England.

“But I do know that we can beat any country. We have beaten England a few times in recent years and we can do the same with France.

“I don’t think any country wants to play against us. That first place in the world rankings shows that we are at our peak but we are not the big favourite."

Vertonghen’s international teammate Dries Mertens echoed his compatriot’s thoughts. Having played in Italy for the majority of his career, he feels the Italians could also be strong contenders.

“I see world champions France as a top favourite. England and Italy are just below that and we are also there,” Mertens said.

France and England could meet in the first knockout round in Euro 2020

In order to avoid playing against France, England will have to ensure they top their group.

Should Gareth Southgate’s side finish second and France top their group, the two will face off in the pre-quarterfinal stage.

England were knocked out by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup and will look to avenge that defeat this Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s side will head into the tournament high on confidence with most of their players on top form.

Edited by Arvind Sriram