Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland called off after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch

The Euro 2020 encounter between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. The Danish midfielder fell to the ground near the touchline and immediately received medical attention, as the rest of the players looked distraught around him.

The reasons remain unknown at the time of writing, but the Denmark skipper was given CPR treatment and taken off the pitch. He was not surrounded by any other player in the lead up to his fall and the players formed a protective barrier around him as the medical staff worked to resuscitation him.

Eriksen was stretchered off the pitch to receive further attention, as tributes poured in for the Danish skipper on all forms of social media. After an anxious wait, UEFA released a statement announcing that 29-year-old is awake, much to the relief of everyone across the world. The UEFA statement read:

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

The UEFA Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland, however, has been called off after Eriksen's unexpected collapse on the pitch and a new date is expected to be announced in the days ahead.

Following UEFA's statement, the Danish FA also confirmed that Eriksen is in stable condition and recovering well.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and having further examinations."

Further updates about the rescheduled fixture and Eriksen's health are set to arrive in the next few hours, as the 29-year-old continues to recover after a harrowing experience.

