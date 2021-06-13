Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland Match Recap

Finland's 1-0 win over Denmark in the first game of Group B of Euro 2020 was overshadowed by a medical emergency after Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match.

Thankfully, reports later confirmed that the Danish midfielder was in steady condition and under recovery. It was a tense evening for fans witnessing Euro 2020 but Eriksen pulled through, providing relief for all football lovers across the globe.

The game was largely uneventful in the first half before Eriksen collapsed minutes before the half-time whistle. The game was then suspended for some time as Eriksen was revived and taken to hospital where he is now in recovery.

The match had been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark's Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition.



UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Euro 2020 Group B match - Finland vs Denmark was continued later despite Eriksen's medical emergency

The Danish FA communicated along with UEFA, the organizers of Euro 2020 that both sets of players had requested to continue the match. Upon resumption, the teams played out the remaining 4 minutes of the first half as both sides went in at 0-0.

The second half opened with Denmark producing a number of half chances but both sides failed to create any clear cut chances. That changed in the 60th minute when Finland's Jere Uronen's cross was met with a diving header by Joel Pohjanpalo and Kasper Schmeichel looked uncharacteristically shakey in goal as he was unable to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

The goal was met by wild celebrations amongst the Finns, as this was their first effort on goal in their first ever appearance at a major tournament (Euro 2020).

Following the goal, Denmark resumed their domination of play and looked set to equalize when Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite was brought down in the box leading to a penalty. However, after Hoejbjerg's effort was saved by Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, the Finns were able to see out the remainder of the match to completion to secure the win.

Next up, Finland will look to continue their momentum against Russia, whilst Denmark will look to rebound against the Euro 2020 favorites, Belgium!

Paul Merson's 5 surprise contenders for Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2020

Edited by Diptanil Roy