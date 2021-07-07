Euro 2020: England set to make one change against Denmark

England is due to play Denmark in the second semi-final of Euro 2020, and Gareth Southgate is expected to make one change to his starting lineup.

The Three Lions saw off Ukraine in the quarter-finals in a comprehensive 4-0 victory to secure a last-four appearance at the European Championship for the first time in 25 years.

England controlled the game from start to finish in unarguably what has been their most impressive display at Euro 2020 so far. In light of this, it stands to reason that Southgate might not tinker too much with the side that won that game.

🚨 England expected to make one change for tonight’s #EURO2020 SF v Denmark — Bukayo Saka set to regain starting place from Jadon Sancho on right of #ENG attack. Saka fit after minor ankle issue. Suggests a 4-2-3-1 but versatile @TheAthleticUK #ENGDEN #DEN https://t.co/X9EnBW9NND — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 7, 2021

However, according to reputable the Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Bukayo Saka is set to return to the starting lineup at the expense of Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund man has found himself on the fringes at Euro 2020 and did not make an appearance until he started against Ukraine. Southgate has not shown enough faith in the 21-year-old, and he only turned to him on Saturday due to Saka's ankle injury.

The Arsenal youngster has had a decent performance at Euro 2020 but suffered a knock during training last Friday, which saw him miss the game against Ukraine.

However, the injury was not as serious as initially feared, and the 19-year-old is primed for a starting spot against Denmark.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

England and Denmark to battle it out for Euro 2020 final spot

England are in a Euro semifinal for the first time in 25 years

Euro 2020 will live long in the memory of all who witnessed it, thanks to the thrill, drama, upsets, and all-round excitement that the tournament has produced.

England was initially slow out of the blocks in the group stage, leading to pressure being mounted on Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions have, however, hit top form at the right time and convincingly dispatched old rival Germany in the Round of 16 before seeing off Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

Denmark, for their part, overcame the horrific and scary scenes surrounding Christian Eriksen in their opening day defeat to Finland. The Danes unified in their grief to qualify for the knockout rounds as the fourth best-placed third team.

The 1992 European champions have been the surprise package of the tournament and are two games away from potentially repeating their unexpected triumph 29 years ago.

England and Denmark will battle it out for the right to face Italy - who needed penalties to see off Spain in the other Euro 2020 semifinal - in the final on Saturday.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020 semi-final

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar