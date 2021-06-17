Euro 2020: England star declares himself fit ahead of Scotland clash

Manchester United and England center-back Harry Maguire has revealed he is fit to feature in his side’s Euro 2020 clash against Scotland on Friday.

The two sides face off in their second game of Euro 2020, and a lot is riding on the tie for both sides.

While England can seal qualification to the knockout stages with a win, Scotland needs at least a draw to ensure they remain in the picture for qualification.

Maguire was not needed when England faced Croatia. The Three Lions were barely threatened by the blunt Croatian attack, but sterner tests await England at Euro 2020 in the coming weeks.

Maguire has admitted the injury was a massive setback ahead of Euro 2020, but he feels good in training despite not playing for more than a month.

"I feel good, I've been training now. Obviously the injury was a setback club football wise. Internationally I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness, but I feel good. I'm back available, been training and I'm looking forward to it," Maguire said.

Maguire says he is ready for England’s Euro 2020 clash against Scotland

The Manchester United skipper is expected to play a key role for England at Euro 2020 in the coming weeks and has declared himself fit for the clash against Scotland.

"Yeah definitely. Obviously it's a big game. I've done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there, so, like I say, I'm available for the game.

"It's about building the confidence every day, and the only way you can do that is by training and playing games. You can do as many rehab sessions as you like, but when you're not playing that competitive football you can't build that confidence, especially when it's an ankle or knee injury.”

Another good session in the bank 😄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌞 #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/PWBxUB8kSf — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 15, 2021

England used John Stones and Tyrone Mings at the back against Croatia, and the two did reasonably well.

Maguire’s return could see him start alongside Stones unless Gareth Southgate goes with a three-man defense.

