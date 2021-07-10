Euro 2020: England star says Italy's history of winning tournaments will not be a big factor in the final

England captain Harry Kane has explained that Italy may have a history of winning trophies but the Three Lions have players who have experienced plenty of that in club football.

The two sides will square off in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, with England hoping to make home advantage count in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley.

Both England and Italy have been impressive at Euro 2020, and neither team has lost a game. After a cagey start, England have hit their rhythm in the knockout stages, and have scored a total of eight goals in their last three games.

Kane said both England and Italy are well-placed ahead of the final when he was asked about which team will have the bigger chance of winning the game.

“It's a real 50-50 game I think. Of course Italy have a better history than us in terms of winning tournaments, but a lot of us in our team now have had experience at club level of playing in the biggest games, the biggest finals," Kane told reporters on Friday.

"It's a real tough game. From our point of view we have full belief in what we have been doing and how we have been setting up, and of course we believe we can win the game.

"But we also know it will be very tough. They've got some great players, some great experience. In any final, in any big game, you have to be on it on all aspects. We know that's the case on Sunday and hopefully we can swing it in our favour," he added.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

England will look to make history against Italy at Euro 2020

England have never won the European Championship and will look to beat the Italians for their first ever Euro title.

It’s the first time England have been in the final of a major competition since the World Cup in 1966, which remains their only international trophy.

They will come up against an impressive Italian side, and will look to beat the Azzurri for the first time in a major tournament, having lost four times against them in the past.

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava