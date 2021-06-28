Euro 2020: Former Arsenal star dubs Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick taking ability a "myth"

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright feels Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick taking ability is a myth after the Portuguese failed to score past Thibaut Courtois on Sunday.

Belgium rode their luck at times to overcome Portugal in the Round of 16 clash at Euro 2020 against the defending champions.

A first-half Thorgan Hazard strike was enough for a dogged Belgium team as Portugal failed to find the back of the net despite creating several openings.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a few attempts on goal from dead-ball situations, but failed to score as Thibaut Courtois and the wall did their job well.

28 - Since his EURO debuts in 2004, Cristiano Ronaldo has fired 28 free kick shots, at least four times more than any other player over the period, while converting none of them. Lock. #EURO2020 #BELPOR pic.twitter.com/xtQ3JLS1jz — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 27, 2021

The 36-year old has taken 28 free-kicks since making his debut at Euro 2004, and has failed to find the back of the net even once. He will be 39 by Euro 2024, so it’s unlikely we will ever get to see him bend one in at the European competition.

Wright explained that Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick record isn’t the best, and that his ability from dead-ball situations is a myth.

“How many of those free-kicks does Ronaldo actually score, I read something that says he's got one in 50.

“It's kind of like a myth, that Ronaldo is on it, watch out everyone. Nothing happens,” Wright said.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal fall after a mixed Euro 2020 campaign

Apart from the game against Germany in the group stage, Portugal have not played too badly. However, they relied too heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals again, and that has cost them.

Despite having some talented players in their squad, Ronaldo emerged as their top-scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo for #POR vs. #BEL:



◉ Most aerials won (5)

◉ Most take-ons completed (4)

◎ Joint-most shots (4)

◎ Joint-most chances created (3)



Somebody help him out. pic.twitter.com/gPbcQLWPwg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2021

Diogo Jota and Raphael Guerreiro scored one each, but the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Andre Silva and Joao Felix failed to find the back of the net.

This current Portuguese squad is arguably better than the one that won Euro 2016 as they have a mix of youth and experience. However, they failed to click produce the goods despite performing well at club level.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava