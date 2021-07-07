Euro 2020: Former Brazil star explains the similarities between himself and England's Luke Shaw

Former Brazil star Roberto Carlos has praised England left-back Luke Shaw’s desire to win and explained that the full-back is improving every game.

Shaw’s performances for England at Euro 2020 have earned him a lot of plaudits as he has been solid at the back and has offered attacking impetus on the left flank.

The Manchester United left-back is finally realizing the potential that Manchester United saw in him and made him the most expensive teenager by spending £30 million to sign him from Southampton in 2014.

What a night! All 👀 on the semis! pic.twitter.com/cJNCUPynVV — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) July 3, 2021

Shaw has mustered three assists at Euro 2020 so far and is only one behind Steven Zuber, who leads the assists charts at the moment.

His bustling displays on the left flank have earned him comparisons with former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos.

Carlos explained that Shaw has everything it takes to get to the top, and said his strength and desire to win reminds him of himself.

“You can see he’s very motivated, his performance against Ukraine was very good. He’s been improving each game. I think he’s got everything to get to the top. He’s the left-back for England — that in itself says a lot,” the former Real Madrid superstar told PA Sport (via Manchester Evening News).

“I don’t like comparing. It’s two completely different periods in football. I had my time and now he’s having his. Similarities I think could be that he has strength and the desire to win, just like I did,” Carlos added.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Shaw’s performances have been key for England at Euro 2020

Luke Shaw’s overlapping runs on the left flank have added a lot of attacking impetus for England at Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling’s ability to take on defenders has freed up space for Shaw’s runs, and the Manchester United star’s crossing has rarely let him down so far at Euro 2020.

🗣️ "He has strength and the desire to win, just like I did."



Roberto Carlos talks about the similarities between himself and Luke Shaw, after an impressive performance for #ENG against #UKR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2021

His impressive display against Germany was perhaps the pick of the lot as he played a key role in keeping out the likes of Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich and creating the opening goal of the game.

Denmark attack with a lot of verve and defend with numbers, so Shaw will need to be at his best again for England to make the final of Euro 2020.

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava