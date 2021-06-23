Euro 2020: Former England international says Gareth Southgate will find it hard to drop impressive trio

Former England international Gary Neville has explained that Gareth Southgate will find it hard to drop Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish. Neville felt this was because of the trio's displays in England's Euro 2020 clash against the Czech Republic.

England brought the three players in for their final Group D match at Euro 2020. The Three Lions put in an impressive first half display before seeing the game out in the second half.

Saka and Grealish were at the heart of a good performance as they played with the verve that England lacked against Scotland on Matchday 2.

The trio combined well for the only goal of the game as England routinely troubled the Czech defense in the first 45 minutes.

Saka did well in Foden’s absence, as the Manchester City attacker was rested after starting the first two games at Euro 2020. Neville has admitted that Southgate will find it hard to drop Grealish and Saka after their impressive displays.

“Tonight we have seen Saka, Sterling and Grealish. These three have put the likes of [Marcus] Rashford and Foden under real pressure. It wouldn't surprise me if Gareth stuck with these three. I think Foden will come back in but it'll be tough to leave one of those three out after this,” Neville told ITV.

“I'm hoping Foden is watching Saka and thought that's what we expect from him. He's driving at people, that's what we expected from Foden in the first two games but we didn't get it, we know how exceptional he is. I think Saka could have inspired his team-mates tonight.”

Saka and Grealish will give England more options at Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate has several options to choose from in his Euro 2020 squad. The fact that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have barely played in the group stage shows the depth England have at their disposal.

Grealish put in a spectacular display against the Czechs in Mason Mount’s absence. The Aston Villa midfielder seemed to offer more creativity than the Chelsea man did in the opening two Euro 2020 games.

It would be a surprise if Southgate doesn’t start Grealish when England take the field for their Round of 16 clash next Tuesday.

The quality of opposition will only increase in the Euro 2020 knockouts. This means Southgate will need his most creative players on the pitch.

Saka’s impressive performance also bodes well, as Southgate can bring the Arsenal star off the bench to add more energy and drive to the attack.

