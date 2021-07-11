Euro 2020: Former England star backs the Three Lions to beat Italy on penalties 

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp feels the Three Lions will emerge victorious against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The two sides will square off at Wembley later today, with England having the chance to win their first international trophy since their World Cup triumph in 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s side has been impressive at Euro 2020. They have drawn just one game and won the rest and have hit their rhythm in the knockout stages of the competition.

Italy started the tournament in fine fashion and have shown their ability to grind out games in the knockout stages.

England has never beaten Italy in a major international competition, but Redknapp said Southgate’s side would win via penalties.

"We’re in for a nerve-wracking night. The 1966 World Cup final went to extra-time but didn’t make it to penalties. England did the business in extra-time.

"But I think we’re in for an emotional rollercoaster and that this one is going to go all the way. I’ve got a feeling it will finish 1-1, then extra-time, then penalties.

"I was at Italy against Spain at Wembley and the Italians were happy for it to go to a shootout. But you know what? I will back England to emerge victorious on penalties.”

England’s defence will be tested against an in-form Italy attack in the Euro 2020 final

Apart from Germany, England has not come up against quality attackers in the Euros so far. While Denmark ended England’s run of clean sheets, they had nothing in the tank and were eventually beaten in extra time.

Italy went the distance against Austria and Spain and showed their mental resolve to come out victorious. Their attack shone against a quality Belgian side and will offer a stern test for England.

Both teams have some world-class players and will also boast a strong bench, so we could be in for a thrilling final.

