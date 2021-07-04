Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate names Chelsea defender as one of England's unsung heroes

Following England's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, manager Gareth Southgate hailed the contribution of the players who did not make the starting XI, including Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

While speaking to the BBC after the Euro 2020 quarterfinal, Southgate was full of praise for his players for the team's performance. The England manager also saved a few words of praise for those that do not necessarily make the starting XI.

"The players have been fantastic. To play as well as they did in a game where there’s so much resting on it was really impressive," Southgate said.

"It’s a strange feeling. I’m actually, at this moment, thinking of the players that didn’t get on the pitch because the likes of Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale - they’re the ones that are making this team successful because the spirit of this group is phenomenal. Whoever comes in does the job," he added.

Ben Chilwell has had an excellent first season at Chelsea after moving to the west London club from Leicester last year. Being a crucial cog in Thomas Tuchel's five-man back line, many had tipped the 24-year-old to start in most of the Three Lions' matches at Euro 2020.

But he has failed to make a single appearance following Southgate's shift to a back four and isolation due to contact with a COVID-19 case.

Wonder what Chilwell has to do to get an outing at #EURO2020? Can’t even get on when England are 4-0 up. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 3, 2021

England's Euro 2020 semifinal against Denmark is "going to be a special day" - Chelsea midfileder Mason Mount

Kalvin Philips alongside Chelsea's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell

Following England's mauling of Ukraine at Euro 2020, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has spoken about the Three Lions' semi-final clash against Denmark. Set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, the clash will be England's second consecutive semi-final after reaching the stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mount did not resist playing up the significance of the occasion while speaking to the media after the game:

"It's going to be a special day with a few more fans there to create that atmosphere," Mount asserted. "You’re in the lions den and you have to come and really perform."

The Chelsea midfielder has performed a crucial role in Gareth Southgate's England team at Euro 2020. Playing in the No.10 role behind Harry Kane, Mount is yet to to score a goal and has only provided a single assist. However, his pressing intensity and dribbling have impressed more than a few.

Mason Mount won the most tackles of any player in the England side in the first half.



Never underrate the importance of his defensive contribution to his teams. pic.twitter.com/kpJV8CdLMP — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 3, 2021

England, who are tipped to reach the Euro 2020 final this week, may well look to Mason Mount as one of their most crucial players.

